Family wakes up to find home mysteriously decorated for Christmas

STONE OAK, TX (KRQE) – A Texas family woke up to a Christmas surprise Wednesday.

When Eli Mackel went to sleep Tuesday night, her Stone Oak home only had decorations on the inside.

When she woke up Wednesday, a combination of lights, bows and candy canes filled her front yard.

Mackel says her family did not hear any sounds throughout the night, which only adds to the mystery.

“This is the opposite of Grinch,” said Mackel. “Somebody has their holiday spirit very high. That person is on my team because I also have my holiday spirit very high.”

Eli says she still is not sure who decorated her yard, but she appreciates the surprise.

