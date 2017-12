ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say that Desert Ridge Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday by a school resource officer because a parent made threats to bring a gun to the school.

Police say that the parent is not at the school and has been located. The parent is also being interviewed by officers.

APD says there is no reaming threat to the school and that the lockdown has been lifted.

There is no other information at this time.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Eugene Field ES has been placed under a shelter in place and Desert Ridge MS is under a lock down due to police activity in the areas. @APS_PD — APS (@ABQschools) December 14, 2017