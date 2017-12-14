DIY ornament mini-workshop offers viewers a creative and budget-friendly alternative

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Local artist demonstrates some creative and budget-friendly gift options in the KRQE studio with DIY ornaments.

Nicole White, Artist, Instructor, and Owner of the Raven Art Center demonstrates handcrafted holiday ornaments for viewers, as creative and budget-friendly options this holiday. Believing art is a therapeutic process, Nicole started the Raven Art Center as a space “for people to unplug and become more present”. The center is looking into offering art classes for homeschool kids in the near future, as well as creating programs for schools that don’t currently have art in their curriculum.

The Raven Art Center will host an Ornament Show on Saturday, Dec.16 from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free, and there will be a free raffle.

Event Details:

Raven Art Center: Ornament Show

Saturday, Dec. 16, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

FREE Admission

FREE Raffle

Location: 301 Washington St. SE, ABQ, NM 87108

For more information, visit their website.