Dentists say stress takes toll on teeth

(KRQE) – Americans are more stressed out than ever, and you can tell just by looking at their teeth.

Dentists are reporting a big increase in damage due to grinding.

Most people do not even realize they are grinding their teeth because it happens while they are sleeping. It happens most often to people who are experiencing high stress.

Tooth grinding can cause headaches, chipped teeth and jaws that pop.

Dentists say 70 percent of grinding cases are attributed to stress.

Those who do not grind often clinch, which can cause just as many problems.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps