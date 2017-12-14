December 14th Morning Rush: Aztec High helps students reintegrate back into school

1. Aztec High School is beginning their plan to help students reintegrate back into school following the tragedy that left two students dead. A week ago students Casey Jordan-Marquez and Francisco Fernandez were gunned down by a 21-year-old suspect who pretended to be a student. Thursday afternoon students and families are invited back to Aztec High to reconnect with teachers and staff for an “Aztec Strong Meeting” at 1 p.m. Students are set to go back to class Monday. Officials say the area where the shooting happened will be dedicated to the victims.

2. The talk this morning across the nation is a new tax reform plan. Right now Republicans are pushing to have a final draft voted on and passed by Christmas before Democrat Doug Jones takes his seat in January. As the rumblings continue in Washington the IRS announced overnight they are bracing for changes. As the bill stands right now, most middle-class Americans would see a modest tax cut of about two percent. For many, the cuts would last about eight years. However, experts say the bill would provide generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans.

3. A much cooler day on tap as an incoming cold front drops temperatures 10°-20° from earlier in the week.

4. The city of Santa Fe is pushing back against ranked choice voting, taking the fight to the New Mexico Supreme Court. Ranked-choice allows voters to rank candidates, eliminating a runoff. According to the New Mexican, attorneys for the city of Santa Fe wrote an emergency appeal to the high court, on Tuesday arguing that ranked-choice voting is unconstitutional under New Mexico law. They also say the program shouldn’t be rushed because voters still have to learn how to properly cast votes.

5. A former Las Cruces Police officer, who is now pursuing his dreams of singing country music is being praised by Rolling Stone. Frank Gomez, who goes by Frank Ray, is now named one of rolling stone country’s 10 new country artists to know for December. We first told you about ray in August. Since then he’s been touring, making more music and even a music video.

Morning’s Top Stories