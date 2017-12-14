CSI Aviation adds new aircraft to medical fleet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It will soon be easier to get patients in need of life-saving treatment to the hospital.

CSI Aviation has added a new aircraft to its medical fleet that can fit two patients at the same time.

The company based in Albuquerque services all hospitals in the state.

It says there is a growing need for bigger aircrafts to respond to critical incidents.

Right now, some critically ill patients have to be taken by ambulances on the ground because there is not enough room on an aircraft for more than one patient.

