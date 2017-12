CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A corrections officer has been arrested for the sexual assault of an inmate.

23-year-old Stephan Miranda worked at the Chaves County Detention Center in April of this year when a female inmate accused him of raping her.

Wednesday, a warrant was issued for Miranda’s arrest.

Miranda was taken into custody after he was pulled over for speeding.

The Sheriff says Miranda is no longer working at the jail.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps