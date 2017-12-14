Code aims for journalists to not name shooters

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – A New Mexico college professor is looking at the relationship between news coverage and mass shootings, claiming the media should avoid releasing the shooter’s name and pictures.

In an open letter, Western New Mexico University Assistant Professor of Psychology Jennifer Johnston is pushing the “Don’t Name Them, Don’t Show Them” campaign, which has taken on 140 names over the years.

The goal is to ask TV stations and newspapers from releasing the shooter’s name or photo as to not “glorify” the shooter.

“A one-third decrease in mass shootings could occur in one to two years if we stop giving these individuals the fame that they’re seeking,” Johnston stated. “Just like when we discovered that suicide is contagious, and the media voluntarily adopted a new ethical standard related to that, we saw suicides decrease.” She cites two different studies that show there’s a possible correlation between the rising number of mass shootings and media coverage.

Click here to read the full letter.

TV news viewers KRQE spoke to disagreed, saying they want to know about the killers behind these tragedies and how they fell through the cracks.

“I don’t think it really plays a roll in other people participating,” Tyler Lischynski of Albuquerque stated. “I think it’s important to see what’s causing these things so we know how to prevent them in the future.”

“I don’t think it’s glorifying it,” added Lydia Dascel-Lloyd of Albuquerque. “I think it helps the people who are grieving to see who did it to them.”

Johnston said other factors support her case.

“Because the other usual suspects that are often named as causes- like mental health reporting systems, gun laws- those have not changed as much as coverage has changed in the last 15 years,” she said.

Johnston is part of a national committee that will be presenting the findings at upcoming journalism conferences. She does not plan on taking any legislative action just yet.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps