City says ART project is 15 million over budget

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller is just 13 days in his new job at City Hall and is taking over for the past administration.

“There are some things we’ve got to work on in the city,” said Tim Keller in a press conference on Thursday.

A major issue sitting on his desk- the ART project.

“The ART funding is planned and prepared and appropriated it is not locked in,” said Keller.

The mayor’s office confirmed the project is millions of dollars over budget.

“134 million dollars was the entire cost,” said Lawrence Rael, the Chief Operating Officer for the City.

The projected cost of ART was 119 million, so where did the overages come from?

“Infrastructure improvements that were done, that we needed to get done but because ART was in the process of being constructed, the city took advantage of the opportunity,” said Rael.

He said that extra cash also went to things like sidewalk improvement and lighting.

“In essence, it’s been paid for, we’re now looking to get reimbursed for those dollars that were put forth by the city,” he said.

Until the city starts seeing some checks from the feds, the mayor’s office has to figure out how to cover the extra costs.

“We’re moving fast to try and deal with that as best that we can,” said Keller.

The mayor’s office also confirmed they’re considering options like running the ART down University to the airport, allowing the city to dip into airport funding. The new line would also take people to Isotopes Park, The Pit and Lobo games.

“I think it’s a really good idea,” said UNM student Seferina Ortiz.

It’s an idea people not currently interested in ART say would boost their interest in actually riding it.

“In expanding it, going down to the Pit and to those big areas, is what ART really needed to start in the first place,” said Leroy Martinez.

The big check the city is hoping for from the Federal Government is for 75 million dollars. Mayor Keller said they will be meeting with them in January for an update on the funding.

