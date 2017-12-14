BCSO to hire more deputies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department will soon be hiring ten more deputies.

It may not seem like many, but Sheriff Manny Gonzalez says it is a step in the right direction.

The Sheriff is looking to hire 60 new deputies, citing an increase in crime and deputy-involved shootings.

Wednesday night, the County Commision unanimously approved a budget for ten new deputies.

Gonzales has been very vocal in the last year about the need and how his department is struggling with manpower.

“Obviously there is a crime epidemic in the Albuquerque metro area and Bernalillo County,” said the Sheriff. “Our deputies are doing the best they can. They’re highly trained. They are following the policies and procedures.”

The Sheriff says it is unclear if the new hires will be new cadets or if they will hold a lateral class to bring in seasoned officers from other departments. He says some of the deputies will be school resource officers.

That will bring the number of deputies in the department to 314.

