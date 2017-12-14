BCSO provides holiday burglary safety tips to keep your home safe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Many are likely getting ready to go to parties or head out of town to for the holidays, but while you’re gone, officials say criminals are looking for the perfect opportunity to break into your home.

Bernallio County Sheriff’s Officials say not only do the number of burglaries double during this time of the year, so do the number of calls of suspicious vehicles.

That means people need to take extra measurements to protect their property. One of them is investing in a video surveillance or alarm system.

If you can’t afford either of those, make sure your windows and doors are secured and that there is proper lighting inside and outside of your home.

When it comes to your Christmas tree, Deputy Johann Jareno says keep it out of sight.

“If you’re going to set up your tree right next to your window make sure you keep the blinds closed or that it’s not in a visible area so people can’t see the amount of presents under your tree,” Jareno said.

If you’re heading out of town, Jareno says to stop mail and newspaper deliveries. He also says if people see mail piling up, it’s an instant clue that you are not home.

Before you leave, notify neighbors or family that you will be out of town and ask them to keep an eye on your home.

Lastly, don’t post pictures of yourself out of town on social media.

“It’s better for people to hold on to that type of information and pictures and don’t post them until they’re back home,” Jareno said.

Also when it comes to your outside decorations, Jareno says, unfortunately, there’s always going to be the risk of somebody taking them. Once again, he says your best bet is a surveillance system.

BCSO also suggests bringing cars inside the garage if you’re able to, or at least keeping the garage door opener in a safe place so criminals can’t use it to break into your home.

