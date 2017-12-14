Aztec High begins plan to help students reintegrate into school following shooting

Published:
Police respond to Aztec School Shooting // Report it submission: Samantha Gurule
AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Aztec High School is beginning their plan to helps students reintegrate back into their school following the tragedy that took the lives of two students.

Casey Jordan-Marquez and Francisco Fernandez were gunned down by 21-year-old William Atchison.

He pretended to be a student and hid out in a bathroom on that tragic day.

Authorities say he had plans on taking a class hostage and even fired several rounds into a classroom that day.

Thursday students and families are invited back to the school to reconnect with teachers and staff at an “Aztec Strong Meeting.”

The meeting is set to begin at 1 p.m. Students are also set to go back to class Monday.

