Albuquerque woman has heart-warming visit with Santa

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa’s visit with an Albuquerque woman is one he will likely remember forever.

Karen is a great-grandmother in the final stages of dementia, but her love for Santa over the years has gone unchanged.

Karen’s family decided to take her to see Saint Nick on Saturday at the Haersock’s Photography Studio in Albuquerque, an encounter that touched everyone there.

The Hartsocks say every time Santa got close, Karen would nuzzle in and close her eyes.

Santa also gave Karen a gift, a handmade blanket created just for her.

