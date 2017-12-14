Albuquerque woman has heart-warming visit with Santa

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa’s visit with an Albuquerque woman is one he will likely remember forever.

Karen is a great-grandmother in the final stages of dementia, but her love for Santa over the years has gone unchanged.

Karen’s family decided to take her to see Saint Nick on Saturday at the Haersock’s Photography Studio in Albuquerque, an encounter that touched everyone there.

The Hartsocks say every time Santa got close, Karen would nuzzle in and close her eyes.

Santa also gave Karen a gift, a handmade blanket created just for her.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s