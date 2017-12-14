Albuquerque house covered in trash, crawling with chickens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A home near Alameda and San Pedro has been collecting trash and other odd objects in its front yard for the past seven months, and the owners’ pets are acting like they own the neighborhood.

“We hear roosters and chickens in the morning. Sometimes there’s a weird smell coming from their place,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Albuquerque city ordinance allows homes to have chickens and does not limit the number of chickens a home can have.

Neighbors say there are about four or five chickens that constantly wake them up or wander throughout the neighborhood.

However, it is against city code to have “litter, excessive outdoor storage and inoperative vehicles” outside your home. The city cited the homeowner, Kevin Hoke, back in October.

After News 13 called on December 13th, the city says they went out again and found the property was still not in compliance with city code.

A spokesperson with Albuquerque Planning and Zoning, Melissa Perez, says they will be filing a criminal complaint against Hoke this week.

Perez says their initial inspection of the home was “done in response to a few 311 calls for ‘dumping oil across the street.’ Our inspector did not find that.”

Since the property is occupied by Hoke, a judge cannot order a clean-up. However, he can issue a fine, grant more time to comply, issue jail time or dismiss the case.

