US Marshals add 3 new names to most wanted list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Law enforcement officials are looking for three suspects who are considered armed and extremely dangerous.

The US Marshals Service have added Paul Anthony Collins, Dakota Strausser and Robert Jones to New Mexico’s most wanted list.

Collins has a history of fleeing from law enforcement and evading arrest. Strausser is wanted for allegedly violating his terms of probation and Jones is wanted on charges of rape of a minor.

Officials believe all three are still in New Mexico.

If you have any information, call U.S. Marshals.

