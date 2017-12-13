ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — This week in Albuquerque is filled with yoga, Native American art, and college football!

There are many exciting events happening in town this week:

12th Annual Gildan New Mexico Bowl // Details: Watch the Colorado State Rams go head-to-head against the Marshall Thundering Herd to kick off the first day of the college football’s bowl season. Every ticket purchased also comes with a FREE lift ticket to any Ski New Mexico mountain resort including Santa Fe, Angle Fire, Taos, and more! Date and Time: Saturday 2:30 p.m. Location: Dreamstyle Stadium. Price: $25-$40

Gildan New Mexico Bowl Pep Rally & Battle of the Bands // Details: Get pumped up for the big game on Saturday with an exciting pep rally the night before! Get into the friendly competitive spirit and don’t forget to wear your favorite team’s jersey. Additionally live entertainment will keep the energy going with this year’s Battle of the Bands! Date and Time: Friday 4 p.m. Location: Historic Old Town. Price: Free

38th Annual Native American Student Art Show // Details: The future of Native culture lies within children, which is why the IPCC founded this special annual exhibition to encourage Native youth to learn an art and develop their own creativity. This year’s theme is “Storyteling.” Students are invited to create art showcasing their interpretation of this theme. Date and Time: Daily through Jan. 5. Location: Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. Price: Free with admission to the museum

Concert: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas // Details: America’s favorite holiday tradition for over 30 years, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, brings Mannheim’s unmistakable sound to the stage. This show features classic Yuletide tunes in modern music styles, including rock and new age, alongside multimedia effects that enhance every note. Experience the critically-acclaimed music that revolutionized the sounds of Christmas. Date and Time: Tonight 7:30 p.m. Location: Popejoy Hall. Price: $50-$95

Pints & Planks at Green Jeans Farmery // Details: Join YogaZo & Santa Fe Brewing Company for Pints & Planks! The classes will take place upstairs in the community fitness area above Rustic and ChillN, across from the taproom. Keep your eyes peeled for glassware and merch giveaways at each class! Date and Time: Every Thursday 6 p.m. Location: Green Jeans Farmery. Price: $5-$10

Pueblo Gingerbread House Contest // Details: The annual Pueblo Gingerbread House Contest is a favorite holiday tradition. Children and adults are invited to enter a gingerbread house inspired by a Pueblo village, house, community, church or historic building with prizes awarded in children’s and adult categories. This annual holiday event is a unique way to share and enjoy Pueblo culture with your family. Date and Time: Daily through Jan. 7, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Location: Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. Price: Free with admission to the Museum.

Noah’s Enchanted Winter Holiday // Details: Take a journey through the Enchanted Christmas House, where toys and characters come to life through the holiday spirit. Experience the magical moments that Christmas brings and visit toy land, Tinseltown, and Santa’s workshop where Santa Clause himself will be waiting for a special photo with you. Enjoy caroling, games, arts and crafts for the whole family. Take a stroll through the Elves market and find handcrafted gifts and goodies to give this season. Date and Time: Daily through December 24th, 5-9 p.m. Location: Old K-Mart 1640 Rio Rancho Blvd SW. Price: $15

For more information on these events or any others, visit the ABQ 365 website.