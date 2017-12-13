‘The Goonies,’ ‘Titanic’ added to National Film Registry

NEW YORK (AP) — A band of misfits known as the Goonies, a sinking ship, some baseball ghosts and the unrelenting New York cop John McClane are being added to the prestigious National Film Registry.

The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that the films “The Goonies,” ”Titanic,” ”Field of Dreams” and “Die Hard” are among the 25 movies tapped for preservation this year.

The library selects movies for preservation because of their cultural, historic or artistic importance.

This year’s slate includes the 1987 musical biopic “La Bamba,” ”Superman” from 1978, the 2000 thriller “Memento” and 1941’s animated “Dumbo.”

This year’s picks bring the total number of films in the registry to 725. Last year, “The Breakfast Club,” ”The Princess Bride” and “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” and “Thelma & Louise” were picked.

Below is a complete list of the 2017 National Film Registry selections:

Ace in the Hole (aka Big Carnival) (1951)

Boulevard Nights (1979)

Die Hard (1988)

Dumbo (1941)

Field of Dreams (1989)

4 Little Girls (1997)

Fuentes Family Movies Collection (1920s-1930s)

Gentleman’s Agreement (1947)

The Goonies (1985)

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967)

He Who Gets Slapped (1924)

Interior New York Subway, 14th Street to 42nd Street (1905)

La Bamba (1987)

Lives of Performers (1972)

Memento (2000)

Only Angels Have Wings (1939)

The Sinking of the Lusitania (1918)

Spartacus (1960)

Superman (1978)

Thelonius Monk: Straight, No Chaser (1988)

Time and Dreams (1976)

Titanic (1997)

To Sleep with Anger (1990)

Wanda (1971)

With the Abraham Lincoln Brigade in Spain (1937-1938)

View list of all films on the National Film Registry here »