Teen charged in deadly DWI crash to learn sentence on Friday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen who killed a woman in a drunk driving crash could spend just a few years behind bars.

Luke Griffin drove drunk on I-25 and rear-ended another car on the San Felipe Pueblo back in February. Corrina Vaden from Colorado was killed and two others were injured.

Earlier this week, Griffin pleaded guilty and was facing 21 years in prison, but under the plea agreement both parties agreed to a maximum of nine years. They also agreed that this was not a serious violent offense, and so Griffin only has to serve half if he earns good time.

He’ll be formally sentenced on Friday.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps