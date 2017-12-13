Sandia delivers 3,000 toys to kids in foster system

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Laboratory is continuing its annual tradition of bringing joy to foster children during the holiday season.

This year, more than 3,000 toys were donated by Sandia Labs employees. The toys were delivered Wednesday morning to the New Mexico Kids Matter offices and were addressed to an individual kid.

“What Sandia is giving is more than a toy, they’re giving kids a memory so that they can feel special,” Veronica Montano Pilch said.

The program was first organized back in 2004 and has continued to be an annual tradition.

