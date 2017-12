ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A 14-year-old Roswell boy fired a BB gun in his classroom Wednesday.

The Roswell Police Department says they were notified when a video of the incident at Goddard High School was posted to social media. The video has since been taken down.

Police say that while no one was hurt, they may still press charges against the student, in light of the recent school shooting in Aztec.

