ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell School District approved a new tobacco and e-cigarette free policy.

It’s now the first district in New Mexico to be 100 percent comprehensive by the Department of Health.

It affects not only cigarettes and tobacco products, but e-cigarettes as well.

Two student advocates and the district were behind the effort to adopt the policy.

The policy goes into effect immediately.

