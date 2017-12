SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you see smoke near Hyde Memorial State Park near Santa Fe, officials say not to be alarmed.

A prescribed burn is scheduled for Wednesday.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the fire is expected to last at least three days and will help get rid of brush piles in the areas that are difficult for large equipment to access.

It’s part of an ongoing project to prevent wildfires at the park that began in 2015.

When it’s completed it will treat about 120 acres.

