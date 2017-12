ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives say an Albuquerque woman has been robbing ice cream shops around the metro.

In October, 30-year-old Vanessa Molina was arrested after police say she walked into an Albuquerque Baskin Robbins with a hoodie covering her face and robbed the store.

Just days later, Rio Rancho Police asked the public for help after a woman was caught on surveillance robbing a Cold Stone Creamery on Unser.

Detectives say tips came in leading them to Molina.

