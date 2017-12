RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – About 9,638 customers are without power in Rio Rancho and Corrales, according to PNM.

The Rio Rancho Police Department says its communications center is running on emergency power and is receiving a high volume of calls.

PNM says the cause is a blown transformer. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

Power is expected to be restored around 11:15 p.m.

