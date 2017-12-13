Navajo Nation sues Wells Fargo for alleged predatory tactics

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) – The Navajo Nation is suing Wells Fargo for allegedly engaging in predatory and unlawful banking practices that targeted and harmed tribal members.

In a statement Tuesday, Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye says the tribe’s lawyer has been directed to seek restitution, damages and civil penalties based on Wells Fargo’s alleged violations of federal, state and tribal law.

The tribe alleges employees at Wells Fargo branches on the vast reservation “routinely misled customers into opening unnecessary accounts and obtained debit and credit cards without customers’ consent.”

They also allege that Navajo elders “were purposely confused and deceived into purchasing products to help employees meet banking quotas.”

The suit was filed in a federal court in New Mexico.

The Navajo Nation covers parts of northeastern Arizona, southeastern Utah and northwestern New Mexico.