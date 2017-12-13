Navajo Nation implementing emergency notification system, honoring Ashlynne Mike

WINDOW ROCK, AZ (KRQE) – A year and a half after the kidnapping and murder of Ashlynne Mike drew sharp criticism over the lack of an Amber Alert system on the Navajo reservation, the Navajo Nation is finally making some big changes.

The Navajo Nation has signed an agreement for an emergency alert system that will span the entire reservation.

Many have called for an Amber Alert system since the murder of 11-year-old Ashlynne in May of last year.

Both Ashlynne and her little brother were lured into a van while walking home from school in Fruitland.

She was sexually assaulted and killed near the Shiprock Monument, her brother was let go.

The Navajo Nation did not have an alert system in place and an Amber Alert was not sent out in New Mexico until around 2 a.m., more than ten hours after Ashlynne went missing.

Her parents have said a prompt notification system could have saved their daughter’s life.

Ashlynne’s father, even filed a lawsuit against the Navajo Nation early this year.

Navajo Nation Council Member Amber Kanazhab Crotty, who has been working with Ashlynne’s family on this system hopes it will prevent future tragedies.

She said she wants to make sure that “although we were able to do this as delegates, that we remember Ashlynne in this conversation.” Crotty also said, “I feel like she’s protecting Navajo children and I’m so grateful for this family to allow us to do this in her honor.”

The Navajo Council allocated about a quarter of a million dollars to pay for the system.

They hope to have it up and running with the next couple of weeks.

They say they will also be updating the street address system on the reservation and training law enforcement in vetting calls and responding to Amber Alerts.

Ashlynne’s killer, Tom Begaye received a life sentence in October.

