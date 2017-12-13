MDC guard indicted on battery charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A Metropolitan Detention Center guard with a history of excessive force is back in hot water again. This is after he was indicted by the district attorney for an incident dating back to 2015.

Jail Sgt. Eric Allen is now facing charges of battery for an incident in which he allegedly told fellow guards to hurt an inmate.

Allen has been under investigation twice for two separate confrontations with inmates.

The first one involving inmate Susie Chavez. In the lapel video, you can see Allen and other guards pulling Chavez up by her hair. When she doesn’t face the wall as she’s told, a stun gun forces her to the floor.

However, it’s the second incident that came just three months after the Chavez incident that has led to his charge of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, in which Allen allegedly told guards to “hurt” inmate Joe Barela.

District Attorney Raúl Torrez released this statement on the indictment: “Where evidence of abuse and misconduct by public officials supports prosecution, I will take the necessary steps to hold those officials accountable.”

Allen has been on paid leave for nearly two years. The incident with Barela is what initially prompted Allen’s paid leave.

According to NM Courts, no arraignment date has been set yet.

