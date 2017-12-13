Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

A cold front will pass through the state on Thursday dropping temperatures and providing some snow for the northern mountains. Snow amounts will be light between 1 and 4 inches at the resorts. Highs will top out right where they should for this time of year in the high 40s in the Albuquerque area. We will slowly warm up Friday and Saturday. Then another storm will roll in for Sunday.
