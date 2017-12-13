Lobo Women’s Basketball set to take on their toughest challenge yet

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The 11-0 Lobo Women’s Basketball team is gearing up for their matchup on Saturday in Normand, Oklahoma, taking on OU at 1 p.m. Oklahoma is 4-5 on the year, but don’t let their record fool you.

“They were preseason top 20 and that’s where they will finish. They went through a few struggles there early in the year they had some people hurt. They are plenty good, they just beat up on south Florida who was ranked 16th in the country. So this will be the best team we have played so far to date,” said UNM Women’s Basketball Coach Mike Bradbury.

Stand out post player Jaisa Nunn was not at Wednesday’s practice. She did not finish out Sunday’s game with Navy, after an undisclosed injury. Coach Bradbury did not have a comment on her status after practice on Wednesday. So, her chances on playing this Saturday are still unknown. Stick with KRQE Sports for all the latest on that.