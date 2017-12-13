Lawmakers to take second crack at bill to curb auto theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the Albuquerque area at number one in the nation for car theft, some lawmakers are taking a second crack at curbing the epidemic by cracking down on thieves who sell stolen cars to auto yards, where they’re later parted out.

Since 2014, Albuquerque has skyrocketed from no. 12 in the nation for stolen vehicles to the top spot in 2016. How do we change that? A group of lawmakers think they have an idea, but it’s not their first attempt.

“This is an issue that’s effecting so many New Mexicans,” Rep. Monica Youngblood, R-Albuquerque, said.

They can’t fix the problem overnight, but Youngblood, along with a small group of bipartisan lawmakers, are hoping to be a catalyst in slowing down the massive problem.

“It’s not a perfect fix, but it’s something that we can put into place that’s not going to cost taxpayers any money. It’s a simple reporting system,” she explained.

It’s a solution that may sound familiar. During the regular 2017 legislative session back in January, Youngblood, Sen. Howie Morales and a few other legislators, flanked by high-ranking law enforcement from across the state, presented their plan.

“Obviously our deputies and citizens are frustrated. We’re hearing about this everyday and we’re doing whatever we can strategically to make an effort to deter it,” Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales said at the time.

The idea is to take a pawn shop-like approach to auto recyclers. When someone is looking to sell a car to an auto yard, the business is required to run the VIN to make sure it’s not stolen. The recycler must also submit the seller’s information and details about the car to the state within 48 hours of the transaction — or face penalties.

“It’s not going to catch everyone, but what it will do is give law enforcement and our state and local agencies the tools they need to actually crack down on these people and help identify who they are,” Youngblood said.

The bill passed in the Senate, 28 to 14, with all the “no” votes coming from Republicans. Then, time ran out before getting to a vote in the House.

Youngblood says the “no” votes in the Senate may have been because the lawmakers viewed the bill as restrictive. She says, however, the bill is supported by the Automotive Recyclers Association.

One senator told KRQE News 13 he voted “no” because he thought the penalties for the businesses not reporting the seller and car info within 48 hours were too harsh. The bill made it a misdemeanor the first time and a fourth-degree felony the second or subsequent.

Youngblood is optimistic the bill will make it through both houses during the upcoming 30-day 2018 session. Gov. Susana Martinez will have to put the bill on her agenda for lawmakers to tackle, though.

