Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Above average temperatures will stick around for one more day before a noticeable cool down arrives late week. Expect today’s highs to climb well into the 40s, 50s and 60s — Albuquerque: 57°. Sunshine will blanket the state with no significant shot at rain or snow.

THURSDAY: A strong cold front moving northeast to southwest across the state will drop temperatures 10°-20° across the area. Models have started hinting at the potential for light snow showers over the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains with this incoming front… so we’ll go ahead and put in the chance for a few inches possible in the higher terrain of northern NM. The majority of us can expect a few more clouds, breezy to windy conditions as the front passes and cooler temperatures.

FRIDAY: High pressure sliding back in over the area will help warm temperatures back into the 50s across the Rio Grande Valley. Rain and snow not likely.