Judges serve holiday meal to Metro Court staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From handing down sentences, to handing out lunch.

The judges and top administrators at Metro Court dished out a holiday meal to court staff Wednesday, to say “thank you” for all their hard work.

With around 300 employees at Metro Court, Judge Edward Benavidez says it was a good opportunity for judges to connect with people they might not see much throughout the year.

“All of the employees have extremely difficult jobs. They’re busy throughout the course of the day, so it’s really nice to have this opportunity to relax a little bit over lunch, chat with the judges and everybody else,” Judge Benavidez said.

The judges wore Christmas aprons and Santa hats, serving a catered lunch from Perico’s.

