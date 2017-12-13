John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

It will be a quiet and mild afternoon across the state. A cold front moves into the state tonight. It will cool temperatures for Thursday and bring a little snow to portions of the north and east. The snow will develop late Thursday morning across the east facing slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Then a weather disturbance drops in Thursday afternoon, expanding the scattered snow to the east central parts of the state. The Sacramento Mountains will have a shot at snow late in the day Thursday.

Friday will remain on the cool side before temperatures rebound Saturday. Then a pattern change takes hold as a storm system drops into the state Sunday. This will give more of the state a better shot at rain and snow as well as another shot of cooler air. Long term models suggest that winter storms will become more frequent leading up to Christmas.