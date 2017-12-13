Groundbreaking for New Mexico’s first ‘Fisher House’ slated for 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When a member of the military is injured, it can be an incredibly difficult time for a military family. Many say having loved ones close by is key in recovery.

However, it can be a huge financial burden, especially when the VA hospital is far from home.

Soon, Albuquerque will be home to the first Fisher House in the state and a home away from home during difficult medical times.

Ron Portillo says the Fisher House made all the difference when he was injured on deployment.

“I was one of the wounded in Iraq in 2007,” he said. Portillo was hit by an IED. He suffered burns and a traumatic head injury.

He was rushed to Germany for treatment where he stayed for several weeks. He says, fortunately, his parents were on vacation in Europe at the time. “They got the call and they ended up going to Germany and stayed at the Fisher House on the base,” Portillo said.

Thanks to the Fisher House, Portillo’s parents had somewhere to stay for free and to be with him during those scary times.

The Fisher House was also ready for Portillo’s family when he continued treatment in San Antonio.

Soon, military families in New Mexico will have the same support available while their loved ones are getting treatment at the Raymond G. Murphy Veterans Medical Center in Albuquerque.

“The Fisher House here in New Mexico is a dream come true,” said Rita Navarrete, a lead advocate for the New Mexico Fisher House.

She says it has been years in the making. “We are very happy to report that the groundbreaking will be taking place in 2018. It’s been long awaited,” she said.

Nationally there are 73 Fisher Houses located all over the country and even overseas.

“It’s a home away from home for military families who have their loved ones in really serious care and the best medicine for that veteran is to have the family nearby,” Navarrete said.

New Mexico’s $6 million Fisher House will be home to 16 families at a time and will be located on the hospital grounds.

New Mexico’s Fisher House is only half-funded by the national organization. Local organizers need any donations they can get.

