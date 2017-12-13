Governor sends off National Guard members headed overseas

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some New Mexico soldiers are leaving home for the holidays to serve their country.

The governor was there for the send off. The National Guard members deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

“I look forward to welcoming each of you home. That’s why I look over to you and your families for so long while I’m up here…because I want you to know that the loved one that is going off to Afghanistan is very well-trained,” Gov. Susana Martinez said.

To end the ceremony, the soldiers and their families hung yellow ribbons on a Christmas tree.

