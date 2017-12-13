Former New Mexico teacher indicted on third sex abuse charge

By Published:

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Another victim has come forward to press charges against a former New Mexico teacher already awaiting trial for child rape.

Wednesday, Gary Gregor was hit with a third indictment for child rape. Just last month, a boy claimed Gregor raped him in 2006.

A Rio Arriba County Grand Jury indicted him in that case.

Gregor is already facing 13 felony counts for allegedly raping and molesting two elementary school girls he taught 10 years ago in Espanola.

He’ll be tried on those charges in January.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s