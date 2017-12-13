Former New Mexico teacher indicted on third sex abuse charge

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Another victim has come forward to press charges against a former New Mexico teacher already awaiting trial for child rape.

Wednesday, Gary Gregor was hit with a third indictment for child rape. Just last month, a boy claimed Gregor raped him in 2006.

A Rio Arriba County Grand Jury indicted him in that case.

Gregor is already facing 13 felony counts for allegedly raping and molesting two elementary school girls he taught 10 years ago in Espanola.

He’ll be tried on those charges in January.

