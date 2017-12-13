Father of boy molested at Santa Fe pool sues city

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The father of one of the boys who was sexually assaulted at a Santa Fe city pool is suing the city and the man who did it.

Eric Knee, 71, walked into the locker room at the Fort Marcy Rec Complex in 2015 where the boys, ages 11 and 12 were showering and molested them.

Knee was convicted in May. Now, one of their fathers is suing, saying the city and employees should have known Knee was a predator after a similar incident at another public pool in 2011.

In that case, Knee was banned from that pool, but there was never a police report filed.

Knee is behind bars awaiting sentencing.

