Winter Indian Market is coming to La Fonda on the Santa Fe Plaza this weekend. A family trio of artists – Yellowman, Malachai and Ben – stop by the studio to share their creative tradition, which is on display this weekend. The family’s work ranges from acrylic painting, jewelry and leathersmithing, to wardrobe creation for films such as The Lone Ranger.

Winter Indian Market takes place this Saturday and Sunday in Santa Fe. For more information, visit SWAIA.org.