Explora has lots of fun in store with its winter camps for kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Explora Science Museum has a ton of fun in store for kids this season with their annual winter camps.

Explora is offering Winter Camps that are single day camps. Sign up for as many days as you like! Each grade range will have its own unique investigations to keep imaginations active with science, technology, engineering, math, and art. Explora winter camps are about 80 percent full, so sign up today!

Full-day camps: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., K-6th grade. Half-day camps: 9 a.m. to Noon, Pre-K. Pre/After Care available for a fee. Registration is required. For more info, click here.

The first week runs from Monday, Dec. 18, through Friday, Dec. 22. Classes for Pre-K through 6th grade: Get Earthy, Kitchen Science, Creature Comforts, Playful Light, Puzzle Me!, Get Electric and Power Up are some of the investigation themes. Week two runs Dec. 26 through Dec. 29. Classes for Pre-K through 4th grade: Buildmasters, Art in Motion, Toy Builders, Kitchen Science, and Get Earthy are a few of week two’s investigations.

NEW at Explora! School’s Out Camps: Jan. 2 and Jan. 15, 9 am – 4:30 pm. This program is offered at Explora on single holidays according to the APS schedule. These full-day camps are multi-age, collaborative experiences for children currently enrolled K-5th grade. For more info, click here.