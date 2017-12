Driver in deadly crash gets 6 years after pleading guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A driver who hit and killed a young man during a house party is headed to prison for six years.

Joseph Perea pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the death of 22-year-old Devon Martinez.

Witnesses say Martinez was trying to break up a fight involving Perea at a party last year near Juan Tabo and Central.

Perea left but then came back with his car, plowing into Martinez and pinning him between two cars.

Wednesday, Perea was sentenced to six years under a plea agreement, followed by five years probation.

