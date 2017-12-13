December 13th Morning Rush: UNM fraternities, sororities placed on ‘social restrictions’ as it investigates alleged hazing, alcohol violations

1. In a rare move, the University of New Mexico is placing “social restrictions” on all its fraternities and sororities, as it begins investigating several allegations of hazing and alcohol violations. Part of the investigation will focus on reviewing initiation rituals. While only three fraternities are involved, all 22 chapters are affected. UNM sent the letter out Friday letting the groups know they’re not allowed to host “mixed events with other chapters” on or off campus until the investigations are complete. The university says as of right now the alleged violations do not appear to be criminal.

Full Story: UNM investigates 3 fraternities for alleged hazing, alcohol violations

2. Albuquerque Public Schools is now apologizing for not allowing a moment of silence at a recent cheer competition to honor the victims of the Aztec school shooting. Parents were upset over the weekend, during the Metro Cheer and Dance Competition,” at La Cueva High School. They say they asked for a moment of silence before the National Anthem but an APS official told them no because it was “last minute.” Tuesday the district issued a statement saying the decision came across as insensitive, and it was a mistake not to hold a moment of silence.

Full Story: APS denies parents ‘moment of silence’ for Aztec High School students

3. Above average temperatures will stick around for one more day before a noticeable cool down arrives late week.

Full Story: Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. A woman is pleading for a burglar to bring her photos back after the precious memories were stolen from her car at church. Ruth Perea was volunteering at a church event on Saturday when someone broke into her car and stole a pile of her mail and some baseball photos of her son Roy when he was a kid. Her son is now ill. He is diagnosed with depression and she was planning on showing him the pictures, hoping to inspire him and maybe lift his spirits for Christmas. Perea forgives the thief and says she just wants her son’s pictures back.

Full Story: Woman makes plea for return of son’s stolen pictures

5. A huge holiday display in northeast Albuquerque is sure to draw crowds again this season. This year, the family behind it is asking you to give back in return. The family has set up this display every year for more than a decade. New to the decorations this year is a donation box that the McCutcheon’s hope visitors will fill with warm clothes for homeless people. The home is near Indian School and Juan Tabo.

Full Story: Albuquerque homeowners with flashy holiday lights collect clothes for the homeless

Morning’s Top Stories