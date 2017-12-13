Damaged school to be renovated in honor of shooting victims

AZTEC, N.M. (AP) — The areas of a New Mexico high school damaged during a shooting rampage will be renovated and dedicated to the memory of two classmates who were killed.

School District Superintendent Kirk Carpenter announced the plans for Aztec High School on Wednesday. He says the classroom area will be turned into an open-learning common space with portable computer carts, charging stations and other teaching tools.

Officials plan to use some school funding, but supporters in the community also have set up an online fundraising page to help with construction costs. To donate, click here.

The Dec. 7 shooting took the lives of Casey Jordan Marquez and Francisco “Paco” Fernandez. Authorities say evidence indicates the gunman, 21-year-old William Atchison, carefully planned the attack but did not specifically target Marquez or Fernandez.

Memorial services for the victims are scheduled later this week.

