Cowboys young secondary is ready to be tested again

By Published:
Washington Redskins' Josh Doctson (18) comes down with a touchdown catch in front of Dallas Cowboys safety Byron Jones (31) and Chidobe Awuzie (33) in the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)-The Dallas Cowboys have the Oakland Raiders on the schedule this week. That means they will have to face Derek Carr and his talented receivers. The Cowboys young secondary will get tested once again. Mickey Spagnola talks about whether the young guys are up for the task.

