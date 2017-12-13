Civil lawsuit filed against Roosevelt County sheriff, County Commission

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roosevelt County Sheriff Milan Parker and the Roosevelt County Commission are facing a lawsuit. Both are accused of civil rights violations in a 2016 pursuit that left one woman dead.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, the complaint was filed by Attorney Eric Dixon on behalf of the mother of Irisema Hernandez.

It was during a 2016 chase when deputies say Hernandez was killed after her friend Eduardo Lopez swerved and hit a tree while fleeing sheriff’s deputies.

The lawsuit claims Sheriff Malin Parker knowingly ignored his department policies on safety and hazardous driving to chase Lopez and Hernandez.

Lawyers allege so-called excessive force, resulting in her death.The county lawyer calls the claims frivolous saying the county will defend itself “vigorously.”

