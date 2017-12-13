Bernalillo County employees donate Christmas gifts to students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The season of giving is in full effect, thanks to Bernalillo County.

More than 400 disadvantaged students from ABC Community Schools received Christmas gifts Wednesday, courtesy of county employees.

“A lot of our families live in poverty, a lot of our families struggle just to get by. This is a great thing we’re able to partner with the community and help give to them,” said Eli Casaus, principal of Navajo Elementary.

The county reached Inez Science and Technology Magnet School, Navajo Elementary, Adobe Acres Elementary and Los Ranchos Elementary School.

