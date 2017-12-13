Bernalillo County employees donate Christmas gifts to students

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The season of giving is in full effect, thanks to Bernalillo County.

More than 400 disadvantaged students from ABC Community Schools received Christmas gifts Wednesday, courtesy of county employees.

“A lot of our families live in poverty, a lot of our families struggle just to get by. This is a great thing we’re able to partner with the community and help give to them,” said Eli Casaus, principal of Navajo Elementary.

The county reached Inez Science and Technology Magnet School, Navajo Elementary, Adobe Acres Elementary and Los Ranchos Elementary School.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s