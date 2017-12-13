BCSO searching for missing 4-year-old girl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 4-year-old girl.

BCSO says 4-year-old Olivia Nevada was last seen with her mother, Kristen Harvey, on Thanksgiving at the Walgreens off Montgomery and Wyoming.

Kristen may be driving a 2014 silver Nissan Versa with Texas license plate JVJ8688.

Olivia is described as 3-foot-6 and 45 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bernalillo County Sheriff’s detectives at 505-288-0009.

