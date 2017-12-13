Albuquerque school celebrates finished construction project

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents and students at a Northeast Heights school are celebrating a new addition to their school.

Desert Willow Family School near Comanche and Monroe added a new wing to accommodate all its students.

The project includes seven new classrooms, a new lecture hall and playground.

“It’s a really unique program, and lots of people wanted to do it. The new wing enabled us to grow the school and let people come and be part of the community,” parent Julie Baum said.

The new wing cost Albuquerque Public Schools about $3 million.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s