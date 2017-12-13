Albuquerque school celebrates finished construction project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents and students at a Northeast Heights school are celebrating a new addition to their school.

Desert Willow Family School near Comanche and Monroe added a new wing to accommodate all its students.

The project includes seven new classrooms, a new lecture hall and playground.

“It’s a really unique program, and lots of people wanted to do it. The new wing enabled us to grow the school and let people come and be part of the community,” parent Julie Baum said.

The new wing cost Albuquerque Public Schools about $3 million.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps