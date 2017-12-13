Albuquerque police release images of possible murder suspects

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are hoping surveillance images can help solve a murder.

On Nov. 29, 20-year-old Marqus Chavez was found dead at Mesa Verde Park near Copper and Pennsylvania.

Surveillance video caught Chavez meeting with two people at the park the night before, and neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 10:40 p.m.

One of the people in the video was carrying a black backpack and the other was on a bicycle.

If you have any information about the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s