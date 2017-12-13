Albuquerque police release images of possible murder suspects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are hoping surveillance images can help solve a murder.

On Nov. 29, 20-year-old Marqus Chavez was found dead at Mesa Verde Park near Copper and Pennsylvania.

Surveillance video caught Chavez meeting with two people at the park the night before, and neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 10:40 p.m.

One of the people in the video was carrying a black backpack and the other was on a bicycle.

If you have any information about the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

