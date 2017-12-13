Albuquerque bus rolls while driver fights passenger

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – A city bus driver suspended for how he dealt with a rude passenger fought his punishment and lost.

The bus driver said he was just defending himself from an unruly passenger, but surveillance footage appears to show a different story.

The video from the bus stop at Central and Atrisco on Oct. 22, 2016, shows a belligerent passenger hopping on and mumbling.

“You got a f***ing problem, homie, or what?” bus driver Xavier Villarreal said.

“Yeah, I got a problem,” the passenger replied, before Villarreal told him to get off the bus.

Villarreal is seen pushing the passenger’s hand away from the fare box as he exclaims, “I don’t need your money.”

The passenger pushes Villarreal’s shoulder, leading the driver to get out of his seat and a fight ensued.

Villareal managed to push the passenger off the bus. Then he got back on and Villarreal literally kicked him off the bus.

Meanwhile, the bus rolled for almost two minutes until another passenger put the bus in park. Luckily, no one else was hurt.

The scuffle got Villarreal a six-day suspension without pay and his insurance with the city revoked for three months, so he worked in a non-driving position during that time.

City Transit claimed he violated rules for cussing and for being violent at work.

The personnel hearing officer said drivers should call dispatch for backup from a supervisor or Albuquerque Police when there’s an unruly passenger.

However, Risk Management’s main complaint was that Villareal left the bus in gear when he jumped out of his seat.

Villarreal asked the city personnel board for a clear record and back pay, but the board Wednesday unanimously agreed with the hearing officer that Villarreal was also in the wrong.

Villarreal is no longer a bus driver and transferred to the Solid Waste Department in August.

Neither the bus driver nor the passenger pressed charges.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps