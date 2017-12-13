ABQ Open Space Visitor Center celebrates winter by creating bird seed Mandala

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The Open Space Visitor’s Center is hosting their Ninth Annual Solstice Seed Mandala Creation event — an opportunity to make art, have fun and feed migratory birds.

The Solstice Seed Mandala creation is an annual community art-making event to celebrate the coming of the winter season. Each December, the Open Space Visitor Center hosts the creation of a Mandala made out of different kinds of grains and seeds. Volunteers contribute to the design and help to build the Mandala. The seeds serve to feed migratory birds such as Canada geese and Sandhill cranes.

The Mandala remains in place for one week. Materials for the Mandala consist of seeds and grains which can be eaten by birds, composted or can quickly biodegrade.

At 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, join storyteller Regina Ress for family friendly stories celebrating the Solstice. The creation of a Mandala will follow shortly thereafter.

Mandalas are mystical symbols often drawn with colored sand that is blown away once the design is complete. They’ve been used for centuries by mystics looking to enter the trance state, and require patience and a calm mind. They’re also transitory, which makes them all the more beautiful.

For more information, visit their website.